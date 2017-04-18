Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko: What time is the fight and where can I watch it in Newcastle?

Anthony Joshua looks to prove his greatness as he takes on Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA and IBF World Heavyweight titles but where can you watch it? IBF World Champion Anthony Joshua takes on the former WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and Lineal Heavyweight World Champion Wladimir Klitschko, with both Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA straps on the line in front of a sold-out 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.