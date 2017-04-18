Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko: What time is the fight and where can I watch it in Newcastle?
Anthony Joshua looks to prove his greatness as he takes on Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA and IBF World Heavyweight titles but where can you watch it? IBF World Champion Anthony Joshua takes on the former WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and Lineal Heavyweight World Champion Wladimir Klitschko, with both Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA straps on the line in front of a sold-out 90,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC