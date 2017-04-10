Anderson Silva still hopeful for boxing match with Roy Jones Jr.,...

Anderson Silva still hopeful for boxi...

With the possibility of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor taking on boxing legend on Floyd Mayweather next, another UFC star remains hopeful for his own shot in the boxing ring. Anderson Silva , who has angled for a bout with Roy Jones Jr. since his days as UFC middleweight champion, is still hopeful that he might have this chance one day.

