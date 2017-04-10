Amir Khan puts boxing comeback on hol...

Amir Khan puts boxing comeback on hold after Manny Pacquiao fight fell through

18 hrs ago

The former two-weight world champion has not fought since he was sickeningly knocked out by Canelo Alvarez last May. He said: "To give an update, I've just arrived back in the UK after spending nearly four months in training camp in San Francisco. "Training with Virgil Hunter and Tony Brady has gone great and I've had the chance to work and focus on a lot of things that I wanted to.

