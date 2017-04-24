Amir Khan: It Makes Sense To Fight Ke...

Amir Khan: It Makes Sense To Fight Kell Brook Now

According to British superstar Amir Khan , he is very open to the idea of fighting his country rival, IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook . Khan has been inactive since last May, when he moved up to a catch-weight of 155-pounds and was knocked out in six rounds by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

