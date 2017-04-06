Against the ropes, champ Gervonta Davis comes out fighting after friend's murder
Again and again, Gervonta Davis lifted his torso from the exercise bench, fighting the resistance offered by his trainer and grimacing with each exertion. After 60 sit-ups on this mid-March afternoon, he rose from the bench and ambled through Upton Boxing Center, the West Baltimore gym he's put on the map.
