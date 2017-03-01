Women's Heavyweight Revenge or Repeat
Women's Heavyweight Revenge or Repeat We are less than a week away to "Red Line Combat Academy" and "Phantom Boxing" event "Rise of the New Breed". Main eventing the fight is the rematch between Arlie Meleisea and Nailini Helu for the vacant New Zealand National & vacant UBF Asia Pacific female heavyweight titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC