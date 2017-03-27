Winning Commonwealth crown would be a "dream come true" for Turley
ROBBIE Turley has been handed "the opportunity of a lifetime" after it was announced he would challenge for the vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title. The Cefn Fforest fighter, a former Welsh and Celtic champion, will face Lincoln's Bobby Jenkinson on the Sanigar Events 'Acid Test' show at the Newport Centre on Friday, April 7. Turley, 30, has won four of his last five bouts, with the one defeat in that sequence coming in an eliminator for the British crown against Tommy Ward.
