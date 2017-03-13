Why Floyd Mayweather is back in the boxing ring

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has made a staggering claim on his podcast The Countdown which he hosts alongside Luis J Gomez on Sirius XM regarding Mayweather's return to the ring. The UFC star says he has heard from a trusted source that Mayweather may not be in the secure financial position he has claimed to be, despite having a reported net worth of $650 million .

