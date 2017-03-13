Why Floyd Mayweather is back in the b...

Why Floyd Mayweather is back in the boxing ring

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has made a staggering claim on his podcast The Countdown which he hosts alongside Luis J Gomez on Sirius XM regarding Mayweather's return to the ring. The UFC star says he has heard from a trusted source that Mayweather may not be in the secure financial position he has claimed to be, despite having a reported net worth of $650 million .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC