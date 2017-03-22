WBA champion Andrade could fight in SA

WBA champion Andrade could fight in SA

Read more: Iol.co.za

Promoter Rodney Berman is toying with the fascinating possibility of bringing newly-crowned WBA junior-middleweight champion Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade to South Africa to make his first title defence at Emperors Palace. Banking on South Africans' appetite for elite-level fighters, Berman says there is vast appeal for a big Showtime event that would incorporate all the bells and whistles of a typical American extravaganza.

Chicago, IL

