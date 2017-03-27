Watch the moment a former world heavyweight boxing champion visited a Swansea Valley gym

Youngsters training at a Swansea Valley boxing gym had a jaw-dropping moment - that had nothing to do with gloves landing on chins - when a former heavyweight champion of the world walked into the room. Tim Witherspoon, who held the World Boxing Association title in 1984 and again in 1986, took time out to visit the DJ Boxing gym in Clydach ahead of an evening event in the village.

