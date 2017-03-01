Watch boxing legend Floyd Mayweather arrive in Gateshead ahead of Undefeated show

The retired 15-time world-title holder is the star attraction in Dunston on the latest date of his Undefeated tour This is the moment boxing legend Floyd Mayweather arrived in Gateshead ahead of his much-anticipated dinner talk-in show. A retired 15-time world-title holder, 'Money' Mayweather is the star attraction at the Lancastrian Suite in Dunston on Sunday night on the latest date of his Undefeated tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.