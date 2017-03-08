VSports: Royce Da 5'9 Dishes On Pac vs. Khan, NFL Moves, March Madness And His Fave Biggie Line
Royce Da 5'9" is one of the true lyricists in hip-hop, but he's also a sports nerd and boxing savant in particular. The Detroit native is the perfect candidate for our first ever VSports: Rap Up segment, where The Slaughterhouse member spits insight on trending topics in the professional sports world.
