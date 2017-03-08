VSports: Royce Da 5'9 Dishes On Pac v...

VSports: Royce Da 5'9 Dishes On Pac vs. Khan, NFL Moves, March Madness And His Fave Biggie Line

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vibe

Royce Da 5'9" is one of the true lyricists in hip-hop, but he's also a sports nerd and boxing savant in particular. The Detroit native is the perfect candidate for our first ever VSports: Rap Up segment, where The Slaughterhouse member spits insight on trending topics in the professional sports world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Fri Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC