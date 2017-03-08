Video: World Boxing Super Series - Announcement Presser

Organizers of a new $50 million boxing tournament unveiled plans Thursday for the World Boxing Super Series, a September-to-May event with two weight classes of fighters chasing the Muhammad Ali Trophy. While developers were hopeful of a Champions League-style event, using top talent to produce global attention and an ultimate winner, they have no deals with promoters or fighters and aren't certain what divisions will be featured when brackets are revealed in June.

