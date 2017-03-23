Vasyl Lomachenko is Not Taking Jason ...

Vasyl Lomachenko is Not Taking Jason Sosa Lightly

Read more: Boxing Scene

Super Featherweight sensation Vasyl Lomachenko has compared his aspirations of fighting the Lightweight World Champions to his dream of winning two Olympic gold medals in the amateurs. On April 8th he defends his WBO World Title against Jason Sosa at the MGM National Habor in Maryland, live on BoxNation.

