Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend WBO belts April 22
Promoter Top Rank announced several matchups Tuesday for the pay-per-view show from the famed outdoor stadium at StubHub Center in Carson, California. WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will meet Ukraine's Max Bursak, and Jessie Magdaleno will defend his WBO junior featherweight title against Brazil's Adeilson Dos Santos.
