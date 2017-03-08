Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend ...

Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend WBO belts April 22

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Promoter Top Rank announced several matchups Tuesday for the pay-per-view show from the famed outdoor stadium at StubHub Center in Carson, California. WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will meet Ukraine's Max Bursak, and Jessie Magdaleno will defend his WBO junior featherweight title against Brazil's Adeilson Dos Santos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mon Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mon Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb '17 TitlePharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC