Upton upset at missing out on title

Sonny Upton is convinced he did enough to win the English super-welterweight belt at Manchester on Friday night but ringside judges disagreed and Matt Ryan took the vacant title. One judge voted the fight a 96-96 draw while others gave it to Ryan 97-93 and 96-95 to cost Upton a history-making win to match brother Paul's Irish title success at the same weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newham Recorder.