UFC boss White says wona t block Mayweather-McGregor fight
UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather, a former five-division boxing champion who retired undefeated at 49-0 in 2015, has said he was coming out of retirement to take on mixed martial arts fighter McGregor, who has been challenging the American for months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC