Tyson Fury takes to Twitter to discuss fight with depression
Tyson Fury has labelled his battle with depression as "the hardest fight of my life" but insists he has turned a corner as he prepares to launch his comeback later this year. Fury, the former unified world heavyweight champion, last year surrendered the WBA and WBO titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko in one of boxing's great upsets in a bid to conquer his personal demons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|9 hr
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC