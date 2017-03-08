Tyson Fury takes to Twitter to discuss fight with depression

Tyson Fury has labelled his battle with depression as "the hardest fight of my life" but insists he has turned a corner as he prepares to launch his comeback later this year. Fury, the former unified world heavyweight champion, last year surrendered the WBA and WBO titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko in one of boxing's great upsets in a bid to conquer his personal demons.

