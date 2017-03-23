Thurman No Longer Concerned With Pursuit of Mayweather
Earlier this month, WBC/WBA welterweight world champion Keith 'One Time' Thurman got the biggest win of his career when he secured a twelve round split decision over Danny Garcia to unify two world titles at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Thurman is now focused on unifying the welterweight division, with Kell Brook currently holding the IBF world title and Manny Pacquiao the holder of the WBO crown.
