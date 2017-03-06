"The Walking Dead" Recap: "Say Yes"

As President Donald Trump prepares a new executive order on immigration, a family of five from Afghanistan sits in two Southern California detention centers w... -- The U.S. State Department said it "strongly condemns" the launches of several missiles by North Korea on Sunday, calling it a violation of U.N. Security Counci... It was six weeks ago that President Donald Trump selected Sonny Perdue as his nominee for Secretary of Agriculture. Farm-state senators are frustrated as the administration ha... Michigan used a blistering shooting night in spoiling Nebraska's senior night with a 93-57 win over the Huskers Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.