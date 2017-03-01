The goal: Punch a ticket to nationals
The New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions has been a fixture on Lowell's sports calendar for 71 years. Over the years, former heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano, as well as such future champions as Marvin Hagler, Micky Ward and John Ruiz, did plenty of legacy leaving while fighting in the Mill City as amateurs.
