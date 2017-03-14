The fight's the formality after what ...

The fight's the formality after what Gennady Golovkin does in the gym

Gennady Golovkin works out with trainer Abel Sanchez at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Santa Monica on Feb. 8. Gennady Golovkin works out with trainer Abel Sanchez at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Santa Monica on Feb. 8. Officially, Gennady Golovkin will pursue his 17th consecutive middleweight title victory when he faces Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Yet, by Golovkin's standards, that fight was already won during his two-month-plus training camp in Big Bear.

