The day a Bolton man took on might of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao - and it's not Amir Khan

IF BOXER Amir Khan steps into the ring to fight the WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao next month he won't be the town's first fighter to have 'been there and done that'. He was beaten to it by Sam Fogg, 30, who took to the ring against Pacquiao in 2009 for a 'contest' in Manila where he was living at the time.

