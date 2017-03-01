The day a Bolton man took on might of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao - and it's not Amir Khan
IF BOXER Amir Khan steps into the ring to fight the WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao next month he won't be the town's first fighter to have 'been there and done that'. He was beaten to it by Sam Fogg, 30, who took to the ring against Pacquiao in 2009 for a 'contest' in Manila where he was living at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb '17
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC