Tepora readies for career-defining fight
RISING super bantamweight prospect Jhack Tepora is upbeat on his biggest fight to date this Saturday in Cebu boxing's top venue, the Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Tepora headlines Omega Pro Sports International's Who's Next? 4 in a title defense of his World Boxing Organization Oriental super bantamweight belt against Indonesian Yong Armed.
