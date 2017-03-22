Tempers flare as Kell Brook squares up to next opponent at Bramall Lane

Tempers flared between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane on Wednesday ahead of their May 27 IBF world welterweight title fight at the stadium. Brook and Spence attended a press conference at the ground, the home of former's beloved Sheffield United, where the venue and date for the bout was formally announced and the pair ended up throwing threats and insults at each other.

