Sullivan Barrera vs. Felix Valera in Play, HBO Latino on April 15

Cuban light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera is returning in the month of April, but not against the fighter he was initially scheduled to face. There were discussions that Barrera would face Artur Beterbiev in an IBF final eliminator, but the contest never happened when Barrera walked away from the bout citing financial concerns.

