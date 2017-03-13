Stieglitz Fights Sjekloca To a Draw, Wach Stuns Erkan Teper
Robert Stieglitz, the former super middleweight world champion of the World Boxing Organization, defended the EBU light heavyweight title and retained it with a twelve round draw with Serbian Nikola Sjekloca in the main event of a card which took place at the Leipzig Arena in Leipzig, Sachsen, Germany. The draw verdict did not please the fans, who booed the announced ruling.
