Stieglitz Fights Sjekloca To a Draw

Stieglitz Fights Sjekloca To a Draw, Wach Stuns Erkan Teper

Robert Stieglitz, the former super middleweight world champion of the World Boxing Organization, defended the EBU light heavyweight title and retained it with a twelve round draw with Serbian Nikola Sjekloca in the main event of a card which took place at the Leipzig Arena in Leipzig, Sachsen, Germany. The draw verdict did not please the fans, who booed the announced ruling.

