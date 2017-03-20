Srisaket: Gonzalez can have his wish

New York: Newly-crowned WBC super-flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai says he is ready for a rematch against Nicaragua's Roman Gonzalez. The 30-year-old Thai regained the 115-pound title by dethroning Gonzalez with a majority decision following a bloody 12-round slugfest at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

