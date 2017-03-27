Shane Mosley Injured, Kurbanov Clash Pushed To September 9

It was revealed by lead promoter Alexey Titov of RCC Boxing Promotion that former three division world champion Shane Mosley has suffered a hand injury in training, and as a result the promoter has been forced to postpone the veteran scheduled fight with fast rising Russian junior middleweight prospect Magomed Kurbanov . The fight was scheduled for May 5 in Yekaterinburg.

