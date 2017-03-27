Schaefer Agrees With De La Hoya's Position on Golovkin June Fight
At the moment, there are ongoing negotiations for middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin to make a defense of his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC world titles on June 10 in his home country of Kazakhstan. The goal is to finalize a deal to fight WBO world champion Billy Joe Saunders in a high stakes unfication.
