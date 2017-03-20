Sanchez Admits Jacobs Made Him Eat Words on Prediction
This past Saturday night at New York's Madison Square Garden, Daniel Jacobs defied the odds in more than one way. He not only went the distance with IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin - he also came very close to pulling off the upset by losing a competitive twelve round unanimous decision.
