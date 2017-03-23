Rob Brant To Take Stay Busy Fight, Then Murata-N'dam Winner
It was announced earlier this week that negotiations would take place for Hassan N'Dam and Ryoto Murata to fight for the "regular" version of that middleweight title. ''Rob is the mandatory challenger for the winner of Murata and N'Dam, so the winner has to face Rob within 120 days," explained Greg Cohen, who promotes the 26-year old native of St. Paul, Minnesota, who has a record of 22-0 .
