Ricky Burns takes tricky option by facing Julius Indongo

Burns will face the unbeaten Namibian for the WBA, IBF and IBO World super-lightweight titles to unify the division at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on April 15. The 33-year-old Scot became a three-weight world champion when he claimed the vacant WBA title by beating Michele di Rocco last year. Indongo, 34, won the IBF and IBO titles with a stunning first round knock-out of Russian Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow in December and when Burns was given the option of a unification fight his mind was quickly set.

