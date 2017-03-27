Quigg to fight at Wembley on Joshua-Klitschko bill

BURY boxer Scott Quigg is set to fight in front of 90,000 fans on the undercard of the huge heavyweight world title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium next month. Quigg, who left trainer Joe Gallagher recently to team up with Freddie Roach's stable in America, will defend his WBA International featherweight title against Romanian Viorel Simion on Saturday, April 29. It will be the Bury star's second bout after moving up a weight and winning with a ninth-round stoppage of Jose Cayetano in Manchester in December and his first with Roach in his corner.

