Police investigate break-in at Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s estate

Police are investigating a burglary reported last weekend at a Las Vegas home owned by retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Officer Danny Cordero said Wednesday that Mayweather employees reported the break-in early Monday at the luxury home on a golf course south of the Las Vegas Strip.

