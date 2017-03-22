Pioneering boxer will join Ring 4 US ...

Pioneering boxer will join Ring 4 US Hall of Fame at Florian Hall

Ryan Daly, Reporter Correspondent The Ring 4 Veterans Boxers Association will induct its first woman boxer, Wendy Sprowl, 49, into its Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 9 at Florian Hall in Dorchester.

