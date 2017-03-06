Pacquiao leads casting of fists in Elorde Boxing Awards Rites

Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao leads the list of current and former world champions in the "casting of fists," a major highlight in the 17th Gabriel Flash Elorde Memorial Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions on March 25 at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel. Joining Pacquiao in the rites are former WBO world bantamweight champion Gerry Penalosa, former WBC light flyweight titleholder Rolando Pascua, former IBF lightweight king Tacy Macalos, and former IBF world flyweight champion Dodie boy Penalosa.

