Pacquiao-Khan fight reset to May 20
To maximize its earning potential on pay-per-view, the Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan world welterweight title fight has been moved from April 23 to May 20 in the Middle East. The venue remains unchanged with the two leading cities of the United Arab Emirates -the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai - as candidate venues.
