Nigerian boarding school taught heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua valuable lessons

16 hrs ago

Beatings at boarding school in Nigeria may be what has made IBF heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the man he is today. The English fighter spent six months at boarding school in Nigeria when he was 11, where beatings and daily punishment were part of daily routine, but Joshua believes it helped him build the discipline required to become a top boxer.

