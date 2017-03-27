Nigerian boarding school taught heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua valuable lessons
Beatings at boarding school in Nigeria may be what has made IBF heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the man he is today. The English fighter spent six months at boarding school in Nigeria when he was 11, where beatings and daily punishment were part of daily routine, but Joshua believes it helped him build the discipline required to become a top boxer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC