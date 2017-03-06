Muhammad Ali's son launching religious freedom campaign
Muhammad Ali's son and ex-wife declared a "showdown" over religious freedom against President Donald Trump a month after they were detained by immigration officials in a Florida airport. Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, are headed to Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers to discuss the issue and their experience.
