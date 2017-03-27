Mikkel Kessler Makes Return To Boxing Official, Wants World Title
Its official: Mikkel Kessler is coming back to boxing. At a press conference earlier today in Copenhagen, the former WBA and WBC super middleweight champion announced that he is coming back to the ring.
