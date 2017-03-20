Mikey Garcia: Jorge Linares Should Edge Crolla in Close Fight
NEW YORK WBC Lightweight World Champion Mikey Garcia will join the SHOWTIME announce team as a guest analyst for the rematch between WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla on Saturday, March 25 live on SHOWTIME at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Three-division world champion Garcia, , will join host Brian Custer and analysts Al Bernstein and Paulie Malignaggi in New York for the SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL presentation of Crolla vs. Linares II, which will air live from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
