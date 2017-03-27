Mick Jelley at Bury Amateur Boxing Club, Seedfield Community Centre, Bury.
Mr Jelley has seen the club enter a golden era and has trained the likes of Amir Khan and former world super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg. Bury ABC has an 80 year history being passed from father to son and is currently in Seedfield Community Centre.
