Meet Alex Saucedo, the Second Banana on Bob Arum's St. Patrick's Day Show
On Friday, St. Patrick's Day, Bob Arum's Top Rank organization showcases two-time Olympian Michael Conlan in the Theater at Madison Square Garden. It's the pro debut for the 25-year-old Conlan, a junior featherweight who Arum hopes will someday become as big as Conor McGregor, the ex-plumber turned MMA superstar who shares Conlan's Irish heritage.
