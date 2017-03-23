Mayweather vs McGregor is next Larry ...

Mayweather vs McGregor is next Larry Holmes vs Tex Cobb

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, has held world boxing titles in five divisions, but has not fought since September 2015. Remember the November 1982 heavyweight title bout between champion Larry Holmes and highly overmatched Randall “Tex” Cobb? It was a bloody, one-sided, 15-round fight won by Holmes that was a huge mismatch from the get-go, responsible for longtime broadcaster Howard Cosell walking away from prize-fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar 6 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar 6 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC