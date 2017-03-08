Mayweather says McGregor is all bark ...

Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite

WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two. Speaking after announcing an IBF world super-featherweight title bout in London on May 20 between his defending protege Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh, Mayweather suggested McGregor was all talk.

