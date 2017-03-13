Mayweather heads 2017 inductees in Vegas sports hall of fame

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will head the list of 2017 inductees in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, officials announced Tuesday. Race car driver and team owner Sam Schmidt, golf professional Butch Harmon, former football player and high school coach Overton Curtis and the Las Vegas Bowl are also slated for enshrinement at a June 2 induction ceremony at the Orleans Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.