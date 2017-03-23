Marquez Tabs Golovkin as Boxing's New Pound-For-Pound King
Former four division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez revealed his new pound-for-pound list, in the wake of last Saturday's loss by Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez. Marquez has tabbed IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin as the new pound for pound king of boxing.
Read more at Boxing Scene.
