Mariana Juarez Aims To Become Three Time WBC World Champ

15 hrs ago

After announcing the great boxing card of Promociones del Pueblo in the Zocalo CDMX, the double Mexican world champion, Mariana "Barby" Juarez, received an honor from the hands of Mr. Mauricio Sulaimn, recognizing her as the current international bantamweight champion of the WBC - an accolade she won from Mexiquense, Irma "Torbellino" Garcia, on December 18 at the "Oasis Arena Cancn. So now, Mariana`s avowed aim, is the conquest of the absolute world crown , in order to become the first three-time Mexican world champion in the history of women's boxing.

