London Olympics bronze-medallist Mary Kom eyes comeback at Asian Championship1 hour ago
Five-time world champion and London Olympics bronze-medallist woman boxer MC Mary Kom is eyeing a comeback to the ring at this year's Asian championship in Vietnam before deciding her future course of action. The Rajya Sabha MP, who has not competed since last year's World Championships, ruled out retirement for the time being but has decided to set short-term goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar 6
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar 6
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC